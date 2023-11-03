Warming up and remaining dry through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Friday! Our morning will be chilly once again, but not as cold as Thursday was... we keep it above freezing for the majority of central and south Alabama, but we still have most towns dipping down into the 30s. Throughout the day we will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s thanks to another bright, sunny sky all afternoon long; as the sunshine fades and we head into the evening temperatures begin to drop again. The silver lining? Friday night will be a cool but not cold night with temperatures in the lower 40s.

The weekend will be a beautiful: sunny, seasonable and no wet weather. Great for outdoor plans, but not good news for our drought situation... we need wet weather, but it will be hard to come by over the next week or so.

Expect another brilliant display of November sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows dropping into the comfortably cool 40s.

Warming up and staying mostly dry for the next week... (WSFA 12 News)

A weak front goes north of Alabama early next week. Initial data a few days ago pointed towards some rain for us out of this system, but the trend over the past couple of days has been for this system to stay north of us. Unfortunately, it seems that most or all of the rain with this front will also stay north of us. This means that our already difficult drought situation will only worsen over the next seven to ten days.

Temperatures will gradually trend up over the next week, too. Many spots approach 80° degrees by early next week, with some 80°+ degree readings likely at times by the middle of the week.

