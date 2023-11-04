Advertise
Alabama nation’s first to formally recognize dyslexia therapists

More than 100 dyslexia therapists joined Gov. Kay Ivey at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion for a...
More than 100 dyslexia therapists joined Gov. Kay Ivey at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion for a reception, each wearing the color red to raise awareness of Dyslexia Awareness Month.(Source: Gov. Kay Ivey Flickr account)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is the first in the nation to formally recognize dyslexia therapists, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, who sees the move as a way of solidifying the state’s “commitment to literacy and education excellence.”

More than 100 dyslexia therapists joined Ivey at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion for a reception, each wearing the color red to raise awareness of Dyslexia Awareness Month, which happened in October.

During the event, the governor reiterated how important it is to recognize the commitments of the therapists, who are Certified Academic Language Therapists, or CALT for short, for “helping those with dyslexia overcome challenges” and for helping to build “a brighter future, one where the power of language is accessible to all.”

These therapists have completed 700 hours of required practicum and earned a passing score on the Academic Language Therapy Association, or ALTA, exam.

Dyslexia interventions are an essential component of the Alabama Literacy Act, Ivey’s office said, which is focused on preventing reading difficulties.

The Alabama Dyslexia Advisory Council continues with its commitment to increase the number of Dyslexia Therapists across the state.

