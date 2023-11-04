Advertise
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Montgomery

Baristas and Barristers file photo.
Baristas and Barristers file photo.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Co-Lab Collective in downtown Montgomery is hosting an event Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The event, called the Hip Hop “Hop,” will take place in downtown Montgomery from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will have attendees ‘hopping’ from one location to the next across three venues.

The event will start at 3 p.m. at the Valiant Cross, 301 Dexter Ave. Enjoy a hip-hop inspired opening reception and enjoy an art gallery with Principal Anthony Brock. Snacks will be provided.

The event will move to it’s second location at 5 p.m., Baristas and Barristers, 547 S Lawrence St. Hosted by the business’s owner Monica Whiting, there will be food, drinks, mocktails, art, and of course, hip hop.

The event wraps up from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. back at The Co-Lab Collective’s Riverfront event space, 215 N Perry St. Hosted by the owners, Daphne and Ossie, the event aims for a “cookout feel” with free beverages poured by Roc Drinks, a large-screen movie, and plenty of food truck vendors.

To learn more, visit Thecolab-collective.com/events. Purchase tickets here.

