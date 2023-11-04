Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Family reunited with elderly dog following social media frenzy

A family in Duncan is reunited with their lost fur friend following a wild frenzy.
By Tyler McClelland, Cole Brumbelow and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - A 14-year-old Labrador is back home with her family thanks to the help of social media.

“It’s amazing the love that people have for Miss Bella,” Suzann Hlavaty said.

Bella has been now dubbed “Bella of the Ball,” after a social media frenzy led to her being found three days after she went missing.

The Hlavaty family was about to sit down for dinner when they realized the side gate had been blown open and Bella, one of their five dogs was missing.

“We go into the backyard, she can’t hear very good, she can’t see very good, and we’re all just going different directions scrambling and trying to find her,” Hlavaty said.

When there was no sign of her the next day, they shared a post of her disappearance on social media and it went viral.

“It’s just crazy amazing many people brought their ATVs, horseback, side-by-sides, walked the fields,” said Hlavaty. “We don’t know, we don’t know the majority of these people.”

Monday rolled around and Bella was still missing.

“I just told Mayci, ‘Just take me home, I just wanna go lay down, I don’t think we are gonna find her, I just think it’s over,’” Hlavaty said.

However, people were still looking, including Shana Bishop and her daughter Elli.

“We were on our way to dance, and it wasn’t our normal route,” Bishop said “And so I told Elli, my daughter, I said, ‘I think that’s Bella,’ So we pulled my car into the ditch, and she got out and ran to her first, Bella took a step and then she just collapsed.”

Bishop and her daughter stayed with the exhausted Bella. While she wouldn’t touch the food they offered, she drank water out of Bishop’s hand.

When they were sure it was her, they made the call to the Hlavaty family.

Bella came home, but she didn’t return unscathed. She sustained an injury to her paw, a hole on her side, and some other cuts and scrapes.

When she wouldn’t eat at the vet, they brought Bella her favorite snack, a bag of burgers from Braum’s.

She’s now recovering at home and enjoying her newfound stardom with people from all over, including Australia, sharing the story.

Copyright 2023 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
Gov. Kay Ivey discusses Alabama's budgets, rainy day accounts and debts in her 2023 state of...
Alabama taxpayers set to get one-time tax rebates ahead of holidays
A federal grand jury in Montgomery unsealed the indictment Friday against former deputy Blake...
Former Elmore County deputy faces federal indictment on civil rights violation
Tuscaloosa selected to host Republican primary presidential debate
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 11

Latest News

The public is invited to the last Food Truck Takeover of the year in Hampstead on Sunday, Nov. 5.
Hampstead hosts year’s final Food Truck Takeover on Sunday
Cayson McClung, 10
Boy shot protecting mother from boyfriend continues to recover, family says
Gobbles and Cranberry find themselves pardoned during a ceremony at the Alabama Governor's...
75th annual Alabama turkey pardoning ceremony set for Monday
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli troops are seen during a ground...
Israeli strikes kill multiple civilians at shelters in Gaza combat zone, as Blinken seeks more aid