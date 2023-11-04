Hampstead hosts year’s final Food Truck Takeover on Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking for something to do on Sunday? Head to Hampstead where the final food truck takeover of the year is happening at the community’s Town Center!

The free event runs from noon until 3 p.m. and guests can enjoy live music by reggae and rock band Blackberry Breeze, fantastic food from a dozen different food trucks and great drinks at The Tipping Point.

Food trucks include those from Bruster’s Ice Cream, Cold Snap Freeze Dried Candy, El Campesino Taqueria, Fire Meats Wood, Jennifer’s Food Truck, Melia’s Cupcakes, NY Gyro, Simply Amazing Cuisine, Smokin’ Wells BBQ, That’s My Dog, The Traveling Foodie and Wharf Casual Seafood.

Event admission is free.

The address is 5272 Hampstead High St. Montgomery, AL 36116.

