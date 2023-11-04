Huntingdon overcomes 21 point deficit to take down Brevard College 31-27

BREVARD, N.C. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks overcame a slow first-half start on Saturday afternoon to beat Brevard College 31-27.

The Hawks went down 21-0 early as the defense struggled to stop the Brevard passing game. It wasn’t until early in the second quarter that the Hawks offense found a rhythm. Yet, they still could not find the endzone and settled with a 37-yard field goal off the foot of Will Edwards.

On the next Hawks offensive drive, they found themselves with a short field thanks to a 22-yard punt return by Tyler England. Huntingdon capitalized and moved 17 yards downfield for their first touchdown of the afternoon in the form of a Troy Garner two-yard run.

At the half, Huntingdon trailed Brevard College 24-10 at the half.

The Hawks started the second half with the football, and the drive stalled on the Brevard 40-yard line, bringing out the punt team. Huntingdon punter Hunter Kirkland sent the ball to the Brevard four-yard line, and returner George Rennie coughed up the ball. Huntingdon recovered it, and the Hawks’ suddenly found themselves on the four-yard line with an opportunity to cut that lead down even further.

It only took two attempts before Huntingdon found the endzone, and this time, it was Kahari McReynolds using his legs on a four-yard touchdown run. The lead was now down to just seven.

Later in the third quarter, Brevard extended the lead to 10 thanks to a Taylor Hugo 37-yard field goal.

Huntingdon showed their never quit attitude early in the fourth quarter as they stormed 73 yards downfield en route to the second Garner rushing touchdown of the day, once again making it a three-point game.

On the next Huntingdon offensive drive, they stuck with the ground game, and this time, it was the legs of McReynolds that fueled the offense. McReynolds broke loose for a 16-yard touchdown, giving the Hawks their first lead of the day.

Brevard was shut down for the remainder of the game, and Huntingdon overcame a 21-point deficit to get their seventh win of the season.

Next weekend, the Hawks will close out the regular season at home against N.C. Wesleyan. The game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff. N.C. Wesleyan just had their four-game win streak snapped by Maryville College and will be looking to bounce back in both team’s regular season finales.

