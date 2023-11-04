Lowndes Interpretive Center opens Smithsonian exhibit featuring rural life

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Smithsonian set up shop in Lowndes County!

The Lowndes Interpretive Center Cut the Ribbon today on a new Smithsonian exhibit that takes a close look at what it means to live in rural areas of the country and how that life has evolved over the years.

For Rick Pate, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture, walking through the exhibit brings him full circle.

“Dad actually loved farming and he was a member of the Cattlemen’s Association and he’s in the livestock Hall of Fame,” Pate remembered as he described his rural childhood home.

“It was a meander in the river, so there was no bridge, no way to go past our house. There’s one family that had 11-12 children that lived a mile or so past us, but that’s where the road terminated,” Pate described. “We didn’t have a lot, but it didn’t seem like a lot of other people had much more than we did, either. "

The exhibit features a video of those who live in rural areas telling their stories. There’s even a place to listen to the sounds of rural America. And then there are postcards with some really thoughtful questions and a space to write down your ideas. You can even leave them so those ideas can be shared.

“It’s a really awesome exhibit, really interactive. There are opportunities for kids to engage,” said Park Ranger Tegan Sorensen. “In the last century, we’ve” seen so much change, of course, especially for our farmers for, you know, shopkeepers, everyone else living in those, you know, sparsely populated areas. So it’s talking about that crossroads if you know where we are today, where we have come from.”

“Crossroads” Change in Rural America” will be on display at the Lowndes Interpretive Center through December 9th.

