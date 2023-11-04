Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed announces he will not seek Congressional seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday stating that he has made the decision not to run for the new District 2 congressional seat.

“After deliberately evaluating where I could make the most positive impact, I have decided not to seek election to the United States House of Representatives,” said Reed.

In the release, Mayor Reed acknowledged and thanked everyone who encouraged him to run, but has decided to continue his second term as mayor of Montgomery.

Thank you everyone for your support! SR pic.twitter.com/3t9nT8kFOY — Mayor Steven L. Reed (@MayorofMgm) November 4, 2023

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.