Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed announces he will not seek Congressional seat

Mayor Steven Reed at Montgomery City Council meeting, file photo.
By Allison Bolton
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday stating that he has made the decision not to run for the new District 2 congressional seat.

“After deliberately evaluating where I could make the most positive impact, I have decided not to seek election to the United States House of Representatives,” said Reed.

In the release, Mayor Reed acknowledged and thanked everyone who encouraged him to run, but has decided to continue his second term as mayor of Montgomery.

