Sen. Katie Britt, Auburn University’s Bruce Pearl speak at Birmingham town hall on Israel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several in the Birmingham community gathered for a town hall on the events taking place in Israel.

Among those speaking were Senator Katie Britt and Auburn University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bruce Pearl.

Along with the CEO and Founder of the U.S. Israel Education Association, the three spoke about the importance of staying informed, and shared with those who sat in on what efforts are being made in the United States to aid Israel.

The panelists each offered unique insights and expert analysis on the conflict that has plagued Israel for nearly a month.

“If we ever needed US/Israel education, we need it now more than ever, for congress and our synagogue,” said Pearl, who is also a Senior Fellow of the U.S. IEA.

The speakers each took turns discussing what was happening not only in Israel, but what’s being done in the United States to aid them.

One measure discussed was the Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum (SHIP) Act, which passed the House of Representatives mere hours before the town hall began.

The SHIP Act aims to toughen sanctions on Iran.

“I’m actually wildly optimistic that in the midst of the shock and horror of this war, we’re going to see a little bit more cohesive bipartisan approach to the Iranian policy,” said Heather Johnson, panelist and Founder and CEO of U.S. IEA.

Sen. Britt shared she’s signed on to several pieces of legislation in support of Israel, including removing Iran from the UN General Assembly.

Sen. Britt also says freeing hostages is a top priority.

“We see the faces and we have them all in front of our office, my colleagues, Sen. Fetterman has them all up in front of his office, there are many of us making sure those faces are not forgotten,” Britt said.

U.S. IEA says they will continue having events like these in the Birmingham area in the future.

