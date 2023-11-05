First Alert: Warm, dry to start week; Tracking late week rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a picture perfect weekend, the start to the work and school week is looking mainly dry, mostly sunny and warm. Later in the week, a cold front is expected to sweep into the state, bringing a few, much needed, showers to Alabama between Thursday night and through the day Friday.

In the nearterm, expect a mostly to partly cloudy sky Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be warm during this period, in the upper 70s to lower 80s each day. Overnight, lows will hover on either side of 50 degrees.

Thursday clouds are expected to build, as a cold front approaches the area from the northwest. Highs Thursday will remain around 80 degrees and overnight lows will be a tad warmer, in the middle 50s.

Long range forecast models are hinting at a mainly cloudy sky Thursday night with a few showers starting to enter the region. Low temperatures will hover in the middle 50s.

Friday will feature plenty of clouds as the cold front works its way across the area. A few passing showers are expected along with some breezy winds. Highs will only warm into the lower to middle 70s on Friday due to the clouds and rain. Lows will remain mild, in the 50s through Friday night with a few lingering sprinkles possible.

Rainfall totals, as of this writing, are not overly impressive with this system. The latest model data is spitting out, at most, a quarter to a half inch of rain across parts of the region. Is it drought busting rain, no, but as dry as Alabama is and with continuing drought conditions, any drop of liquid from the sky is beneficial.

Forecast models are at odds on Veterans Day weekend when it comes to rain chances. One model is trying to bring more passing showers to the region, while the other is dry. I will keep low end rain chances, as of right now, due to the chance for a shower. But know that will likely increase or decrease based on how the future data plays out.

Next weekend is looking cooler, highs Saturday and Sunday will only warm into the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will cool back into the 40s and 50s.

