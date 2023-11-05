Historic Montgomery church names new pastor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church has welcomed a new senior pastor.

The Rev. Dr. Allen J. Sims Sr., a Montgomery native, preached his inaugural sermon on Sunday.

Sims has pastored churches around Alabama in Marion, Abbeville, and Montgomery.

He is a graduate of Alabama State University. Along with being a licensed social worker, he is an adjunct professor at Selma University’s Ministry Training Institute.

Sims is a veteran of the United States Army. He graduated from Auburn University ROTC in 1988, where he was commissioned as a second lieutenant. He was stationed at Fort Sill in Oklahoma where he served as a lance missile officer.

He is also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

“Dexter is first and foremost, a church family. And I am truly, truly honored to serve that family. Our church is also a global symbol of peace and justice, and a destination for visitors from all over the world. They come here to learn about Dexter’s civil rights history and its continuing role in the pursuit of equity and equality for all people,” said Sims.

Sims follows the path of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was the church’s pastor from 1954 until 1960.

