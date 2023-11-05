Historic Montgomery church welcomes new pastor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pews were a little fuller and the choir was singing a little louder at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church as the congregation welcomed their new pastor.

“It’s just something, you know, about this church and being raised here in Montgomery,” said the Rev. Dr. Allen Sims Sr.

Before being called to this position, he was leading a church in Abbeville.

He was hired a month ago, but he knew this was his destiny before being offered the job.

“I came up here and there were some tourists and I took pictures with the tourists, and I said when you guys come back next year, I will be the pastor,” said Sims.

People and church representatives from all over Alabama, and even the country came to witness his first message, many of the seats filled by his family members.

Before church was in session, we asked him if he felt any pressure following in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“It does feel sometimes intimidating, when I first arrived here,” said Sims. But in the words of someone he admires, he says he has learned to be himself.

“He said be who you be. In other words, just be yourself and since I’ve learned to just be myself, it helps a whole lot,” Sims said.

Sims’ goal is to lead a church that welcomes everyone no matter race, status, or life path.

Sims is a graduate of Alabama State University and a veteran of the United States Army.

Along with being a licensed social worker, he is an adjunct professor at Selma University’s Ministry Training Institute and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

