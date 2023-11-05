Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first baby together

FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in...
FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. According to reports, Friday, May 20, Kardashian and Barker hit Portofino for a long wedding weekend.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Kardashian family is expanding once again.

People Magazine reports Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her husband Travis Barker have a new baby.

The couple is already parents to six children from previous relationships, but this is their first baby together.

They got married last year and last June, they announced they were having a boy.

Kardashian Barker is 44 and her husband is 47.

He is the drummer with the rock band Blink-182.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After waiting for six years Tarvaris TJ Jackson is getting a wish come true. He and his mom...
Like father like son, TJ Jackson’s dad must be proud
Hugh Freeze/Kassidy Woods, family
Auburn HC Hugh Freeze surprises player with scholarship
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 11
A federal grand jury in Montgomery unsealed the indictment Friday against former deputy Blake...
Former Elmore County deputy faces federal indictment on civil rights violation
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel speaks at the committee's winter meeting in...
Qualification markers grow even tougher for next month’s 4th GOP presidential debate, in Alabama

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Blinken meets Palestinian leader in West Bank, stepping up Mideast diplomacy as Gaza war escalates
Giovanni Impellizzeri, a 25-year-old elementary school janitor, is facing multiple charges,...
Janitor accused of contaminating food in NJ school cafeteria
A janitor has been arrested for allegedly contaminating food and committing lewd acts at the...
Janitor allegedly contaminated food, committed lewd acts at NJ elementary school