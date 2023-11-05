Late field goal lifts Faulkner over Point University

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner University welcomed in the Point University Skyhawks Saturday night for a matchup under lights on the gridiron. After losing 62-0 one week before, the Eagles bounced back and took down the Point University Skyhawks 24-21.

The game got off to a slow start for both offenses, with neither team finding much success in the first quarter. The Faulkner defense came up with an interception early on but could not capitalize on the turnover. Late in the first quarter, Faulkner’s special teams came up with a huge blocked field goal to keep the game tied up at zero.

It wasn’t until early in the second quarter that points finally went up on the scoreboard, and it was Point University to strike first. Austin Adcock connected with Emery Bryant for a 10-yard touchdown to cap off an impressive 11-play 81-yard drive.

Faulkner answered back late in the half when Raequan Beal found a wide-open Daimon Hitchcock for a 49-yard strike to tie things up at seven, and that’s how the teams went into the locker room at the half.

The tie was finally broken halfway through the third quarter when Skyhawk quarterback Mitchell Gossest found an open Emery Bryant for Bryant’s second touchdown of the game. This put Bryant over the century mark for yards in the game with 102 yards.

Beal and Hitchcock connected again a short while later for the Eagles. Beal found Hitchcock open once again, this time, it was for a 37-yard touchdown to tie things back up on a crucial 3rd and 7 play.

The Faulkner special teams unit came up with a huge play early in the fourth quarter when Marvin Payton blocked a punt. Emmanuel Olaita scooped up the loose ball and took to the house to give the Eagles their first lead of the game.

The Skyhawks answered right back on the ensuing drive. After a 40-yard kickoff return by Kareem Keye, Gosset found Bryant once again for a touchdown. This was Bryant’s third touchdown of the night, and the game was tied up once again.

In the final two minutes of the game, Faulkner kicker sent a 40-yard field goal sailing through the uprights to give the Eagles the lead with 1:54 left on the clock to finish off a 10-play 47-yard drive that ate up just over five minutes off the clock.

Point had one more shot to tie or take the lead, but the Eagle’s defense stood their ground and forced a turnover on downs to end the game. The Eagles went on to win their second game of the season and broke a five-game losing streak.

Faulkner will close out their season next week on the road when they head up to Lebanon, TN, to take on the Cumberland University Phoenix.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.