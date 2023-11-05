Advertise
Tuskegee falls on the road to Mile College

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers
The Tuskegee Golden Tigers(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers traveled up the road to play Miles College on Saturday evening and fell short of victory to the Golden Bears by a score of 35-10.

The Golden Tigers went up by a touchdown in the first quarter when Bryson Williams and Antonio Meeks connected for a 6-yard touchdown. Things were looking up for the Golden Tigers on the ensuing kickoff when Deontez White fumbled the ball on the kickoff, turning it right back over to Tuskegee. However, the Tuskegee offense was unable to turn the turnover into points and punted it back to Miles College.

Miles went on to move 86 yards downfield and tie the game up when Kamren Ivory found Travaunta Abner in the endzone for a two-yard touchdown.

Tuskegee’s could not gain any momentum on offense when they got the ball back and punted it back to the Golden Bears. Miles once again stormed down the field thanks to a 68-yard gain when Ivory found an open Jalyin Peterson. On the very next play, Ivory rumbled into the endzone for a 1-yard rushing touchdown, and the Golden Bears were on top by seven.

Tuskegee added a field goal at the end of the second quarter and trailed 14-10 at halftime.

Late in the third quarter, the wheels fell off for Tuskegee when Miles College scored on back-to-back drives, extending the lead out to 18 points.

Miles College added one more touchdown midway through the fourth quarter when Jamari Riley broke free for a 5-yard rushing touchdown, essentially putting the game out of reach.

When the clock hit zero at the night’s end, Tuskegee was handed their third loss of the season. They will now have two weeks to prepare for the Turkey Day Classic when they travel to Montgomery to face the Alabama State University Hornets on November 23.

