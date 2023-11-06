2 Troy residents killed in Oct. 31 multi-vehicle Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The names of two Troy residents who were killed following a multi-vehicle crash on the afternoon of Oct. 31 have been released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Chloe Nichol Hardy, 19, and Edward Olanda Hardy, II, 22, died after the vehicle Chloe Hardy was driving was struck once before being hit head-on by two other vehicles, according to ALEA investigators. The victims were not wearing seat belts, investigators said, and died from their injuries on the scene.

First responders arrived on the scene at 3:30 p.m. near the 175 mile marker along U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County, about three miles outside of Troy.

ALEA investigators determined the 1997 Toyota 4-Runner Chloe Hardy was driving was initially struck by a 2000 GMC C1500 driven by a 58-year-old Clayton man. Afterward, investigators said Hardy’s SUV then collided head-on with a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado driven by a 35-year-old Luverne man before a second head-on crash with a 2012 Ford F-250 driven by a 34-year-old Ariton man.

The drivers of both vehicles involved in the head-on collisions were also injured, according to ALEA, and were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries, the severity of which have not been released. ALEA did not provide any information on the condition of the driver of the initial collision.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

