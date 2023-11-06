Advertise
Average gas price in Alabama drops below $3

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gas prices have come down a bit.

AAA reports the national average gas price was $3.41 per gallon Monday. That’s down 8 cents per gallon in a week.

In Alabama, the average is now $2.99 per gallon, which is down 5 cents per gallon in a week.

Click here to find the lowest gas prices near you.

