Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state

By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the Founding Father’s framed our constitution - they made sure to prioritize a separation of church, and state.

“The country was founded by people who who fled England, where there was an official church and who many of whom felt repressed or worse, persecuted,” explains American University Law professor Stephen Wermiel.

With the separation of church and state also came the First Amendment - the freedom to practice any religion without the enforcement of an official one.

Newly elected speaker of the House Mike Johnson espouses Christianity.

“Mike Johnson is a devout godly man,” said Matt Gaetz.

“A man of great faith” added Rep. Barry Moore.

“He’s a man of faith” said Rep. Michael Guest.

But some worry his Christianity is guiding decisions that affect everyone, including non-Christians.

Democrat Jamie Raskin tweeted concern, saying “Speaker Mike Johnson? Anti-Choice, anti-LGBTQ, anti-gun safety, anti-democracy. This is what a theocracy looks like”

GENERAL PRESBETYR

“The freedom part of it is that you’re free and other people are free to not have to be afflicted by however it is you are choosing to express your faith,” said General Presbyter John Molina Moore.

“He’s a good Christian. Well, I’m not,’ said Wermiel. ‘I don’t think that ought to be a qualification for being Speaker of the House. Is he a good lawmaker? Is he honest? Can he can he help forge a coalition that can govern? I don’t really think his views about his own religion ought to be what’s determining the direction of our society.”

Christians make up about 57 percent of the American population.

According to Pew research, 73 percent of Americans polled believe religion should be kept separate from Government policies.

