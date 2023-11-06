Funeral arrangements set for Smiths Station Mayor ‘Bubba’ Copeland

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for an east Alabama mayor and pastor who took his own life.

A public visitation is set for Wednesday evening for F. L. “Bubba” Copeland Jr., 49. Copeland’s family will receive visitors from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Phenix City.

Copeland had served as the mayor of Smiths Station since 2016 and was Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Phenix City, where he’d attended for decades, until his death Friday.

