Funeral arrangements set for Smiths Station Mayor ‘Bubba’ Copeland

A public visitation is set for Wednesday evening for F. L. “Bubba” Copeland Jr., 49, who served as a pastor and mayor in east Alabama until his death Friday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for an east Alabama mayor and pastor who took his own life.

A public visitation is set for Wednesday evening for F. L. “Bubba” Copeland Jr., 49. Copeland’s family will receive visitors from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Phenix City.

Copeland had served as the mayor of Smiths Station since 2016 and was Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Phenix City, where he’d attended for decades, until his death Friday.

Read Copeland’s full obituary here.

