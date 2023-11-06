Homicide investigation reveals ID of woman found near Fontaine, Brickyard Roads in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Investigators have identified the body of a woman who was found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road on Oct. 27.

On November 6, the female has been identified as 44-year-old Jennifer Marie Anderson. Anderson was listed as homeless by the Phenix City Police Department.

According to Phenix City police, officers responded to the scene around 1:15 p.m. and found the body of an adult female on October 27. The woman was approximately 5′3 and weighing 129 pounds, in an advanced stage of decomposition in a ditch off the side of the roadway.

“We worked the scene as much as we possibly could. We had very little information to go off of at the time. The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Medical Examiners Office in Montgomery. We now know that it is a white female. At this time, we are undetermined on age,” said Captain Darryl Lassiter.

Lassiter said the body has multiple gunshot wounds, and the victim had two tattoos, a Playboy bunny on her lower abdomen. The tattoo is pink, blue and green in color.

The victim also has a tribal tattoo on her lower back.

Prior the knowing the woman’s identity, the Russell Co. coroner and sheriff’s office worked effortlessly to identify the woman.

“I’m asking that the families in our community if they have any loved one that’s been missing for an amount of time, maybe a couple of weeks, maybe even a few days, to notify us and let us know if you think this is a possible match for us. So, that we can bring closure to this family and bring them answers that they’re actually looking for,” he said.

The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations division is treating this incident as a homicide.

“Even in our communities...letting people know that this is not a dumping site. People travel this road far and near because a lot of trucks are on this road...but thank God somebody finally did see something. When you see any activity that’s going on that may be strange...just notify law enforcement about what’s going on,” said Lassiter.

The body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

If you have any information on the identity of the female or any information, you are asked to contact Investigator John Young at 334-448- 2794 or the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.

