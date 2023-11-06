Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Homicide investigation reveals ID of woman found near Fontaine, Brickyard Roads in Phenix City

Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
By Kelis McGhee and Justin Brown
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Investigators have identified the body of a woman who was found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road on Oct. 27.

On November 6, the female has been identified as 44-year-old Jennifer Marie Anderson. Anderson was listed as homeless by the Phenix City Police Department.

According to Phenix City police, officers responded to the scene around 1:15 p.m. and found the body of an adult female on October 27. The woman was approximately 5′3 and weighing 129 pounds, in an advanced stage of decomposition in a ditch off the side of the roadway.

“We worked the scene as much as we possibly could. We had very little information to go off of at the time. The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Medical Examiners Office in Montgomery. We now know that it is a white female. At this time, we are undetermined on age,” said Captain Darryl Lassiter.

Lassiter said the body has multiple gunshot wounds, and the victim had two tattoos, a Playboy bunny on her lower abdomen. The tattoo is pink, blue and green in color.

The victim also has a tribal tattoo on her lower back.

Prior the knowing the woman’s identity, the Russell Co. coroner and sheriff’s office worked effortlessly to identify the woman.

“I’m asking that the families in our community if they have any loved one that’s been missing for an amount of time, maybe a couple of weeks, maybe even a few days, to notify us and let us know if you think this is a possible match for us. So, that we can bring closure to this family and bring them answers that they’re actually looking for,” he said.

The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations division is treating this incident as a homicide.

“Even in our communities...letting people know that this is not a dumping site. People travel this road far and near because a lot of trucks are on this road...but thank God somebody finally did see something. When you see any activity that’s going on that may be strange...just notify law enforcement about what’s going on,” said Lassiter.

The body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

If you have any information on the identity of the female or any information, you are asked to contact Investigator John Young at 334-448- 2794 or the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prattville teacher under investigation after classroom video surfaces
The church doesn’t know how long it will take to repair the damage or where they’ll worship...
Montgomery church heavily damaged in Sunday afternoon fire
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One person is dead following a weekend shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Montgomery police investigating Saturday night homicide
After 12 years at Tallassee High School, head football coach Mike Battles and the school have...
Tallassee parts ways with head football coach Mike Battles

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., questions Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti during a Senate Armed...
GOP senators are meeting with Sen. Tuberville to urge him to drop blockade on military nominations
FILE - This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Syphilis cases in US newborns skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Central Alabama sunset times through early January.
The shortest days of the year are approaching
A holiday favorite is taking the stage at the Davis Theatre.
Alabama Dance Theatre's holiday dance show 'Mistletoe'
It's time to meet our Pet of the Week, Puffy!
Pet of the Week: Puffy