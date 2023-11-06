Lowndes Academy teacher celebrates 50+ years in the classroom

LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - Everyone knows Miss Linda at Lowndes Academy. The English teacher got her start in the classroom in 1972, before laptops, cell phones, and virtual learning. And when you step into her classroom it’s almost like you’re going back in time, back to the 70s.

Instead of Chromebooks, students in Linda Williams’s classroom use traditional textbooks, pencils, and paper. Her classroom is filled with bookshelves and posters.

“I’m a traditional teacher. I like straight rows, homework every night, no talking in class, no chewing gum, those sorts of things,” she said. “They call me a tyrant because I don’t put up with much. They’re not used to it, but after about a week, they’re fine.”

With a career spanning decades and generations, her teaching style hasn’t changed much, though she admits she can’t ignore the challenges of the “social media generation”.

“Children are children, kids are kids and they’re going to be alright, but social media has really changed things,” she said. “It’s changed what they’re interested in and what they’re exposed to.”

Over the years, since 1972, she’s seen all sorts of changes in her students and in the world. From the 9/11 terrorist attacks to natural disasters to Facebook and presidential elections, Linda Williams has experienced it all. She’s also taught several generations of children and even grandchildren. It’s the close-knit families and the community at Lowndes Academy that keep her coming back year after year, decade after decade.

“It’s truly an honor to teach here and in this community. Lowndes Academy is like family. I literally have family here,” she said. “My great-granddaughter is here now. It’s a joy and an honor to see all these children grow up.”

