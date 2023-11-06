Montgomery church heavily damaged in Sunday afternoon fire

Advertise
Multiple fire units responded to a fire in the 5600 block of Eddins Road in Montgomery Monday night.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - No one was injured, but a Montgomery church sustained significant damage following a Sunday afternoon fire.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to the 500 block of Seibles Road, home of Hall Memorial CME Church, around 1:10 p.m. Church members had already evacuated from the building when firefighters arrived, MF/R said.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the brick structure and a 2nd alarm fire was quick declared. Within 20 minutes of setting up a defensive attack on the blaze, crews declared a 3rd alarm with more crews dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters ultimately brought the fire under control, and both primary and secondary searches were cleared with no one found inside and no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations.

Posted by Montgomery Fire/Rescue on Monday, November 6, 2023

