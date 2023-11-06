Montgomery County honors veterans through ‘Operation Green Light’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ll notice a number of green lights lit this week to show support for veterans. It’s part of a nationwide initiative called “Operation Green Light,” a campaign to honor veterans, to raise awareness about the challenges they face, and the resources that are available to them.

In Montgomery, several buildings will be illuminated in green this week. The county says shining a green light will let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported. The county is also encouraging residents and businesses to also change one light bulb to a green bulb.

Green, by the way, is the color of hope, renewal and well-being. “Greenlight” is a term commonly used in the military to activate forward movement.

Montgomery County is also designating November as National Veterans and Military Families Month at its commission meeting on Tuesday, and it has launched an updated section on its website with links to various local resources for Veterans in Montgomery County.

Find those resources at https://www.mc-ala.org/services/living/veterans-information

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.