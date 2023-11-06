Advertise
Montgomery Fire/Rescue employee released from hospital days after being hit by vehicle

He is currently awaiting transfer to a regular hospital room.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Fire/Rescue employee who was struck by a vehicle on Oct. 29 has been released from the hospital, according to MF/R.

The department said on Thursday that Lt. James W. McMicken was making progress in his recovery. He was allowed to go home the following day to continue his recovery efforts.

Police and fire medics responded on that Sunday to the area of East Edgemont Avenue and Wilmington Road on reports of a pedestrian, later identified as McMicken, as having been struck by a vehicle and suffering life-threatening injuries.

McMicken was struck while helping the victim of a separate wreck. He and the other victim were taken to Baptist South hospital.

McMicken’s condition has “improved significantly,” the department said Thursday, prior to his release, with him being able to sit up and speak with his visitors.

An unnamed suspect was taken into custody on the scene after the crash, but few other confirmed details have been released. The Montgomery Police Department said the case would be heard by a grand jury.

