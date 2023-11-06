Montgomery police investigating Saturday night homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Law enforcement responded to the 700 block of Golden Gate Drive, not far from the Northern Boulevard, around 7:45 Saturday night on reports of someone having been shot. On scene, first responders found the body of Tommy Perkins, a 54-year-old Montgomery resident.

No suspect or motive have been determined, but a homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

