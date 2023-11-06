Advertise
Outgoing Alabama Secretary of Commerce reflects on time in office

Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield is reflecting on his 12 years in office.
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield is reflecting on his 12 years in office. Canfield says they’ve changed the trajectory of Alabama’s economy under his leadership.

Canfield was appointed as the director of the Alabama Development Office in 2011. The office rebranded to the Department of Commerce, which Canfield led for 12 years before deciding to step down.

“There are opportunities for people to come into this role to bring new ideas like I did,” he said.

Canfield represented Alabama’s business and trade in over 30 countries and oversaw the recruitment of multiple companies to Alabama.

“Aerojet Rocketdyne moved their defense headquarters from California to the state of Alabama,” he said. “Every time I mention one, I leave 100 out.”

Most recently, he championed an economic incentive package, known as “The Game Plan,” which was signed into law in 2023. The plan renewed large business incentives to attract new companies. It also funds the creation of industry-ready sites and focuses on supporting underrepresented businesses in rural areas.

“We’re creating and attracting the types of investment and the types of companies that are providing Alabamians higher wages,” said Canfield.

While he’s stepping away, Canfield says he will still be cheering on everything Made in Alabama.

“They might not find us on a map, but they darn sure have heard of us,” he said.

Canfield will officially step down at the end of 2023 and work in the private sector. He didn’t name a specific company.

His successor is Ellen McNair, a Montgomery County economic leader. His advice to her is to be herself.

