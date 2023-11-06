Parents of teen found in freezer now charged in his death

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The parents of a teen whose dead body was found in a freezer are now facing new charges directly related to the death of their son.

Michael Shane Halstead and his wife Karen Halstead now each face one charge each of Reckless Manslaughter, that alongside having already been charged with Corpse Abuse after the body of 19-year-old Logan Halstead was discovered on October 29 covered inside of a cardboard box in a freezer by the new owners of a Henry County home.

SEE MORE: Dead teen’s dad confessed weeks before his body was found: Sources

Official complaint records filed in Henry County District Court say the Halstead couple are accused of causing the death of their son “by recklessly and consciously disregarding the treatment of Logan,” with the teen through previous testimony having already been known to have suffered ongoing medical issues, including spina bifida.

Alongside the new charges also came new bond amounts for the Halsteads, with a $100,000 bond for the new Reckless Manslaughter charge added to his previous $175,000 bond for Corpse Abuse, $275,000 in total.

Meanwhile, Karen Halstead was issued a $60,000 bond for her Reckless Manslaughter charge, while her previous $175,000 bond for Corpse Abuse was lowered to $30,000, now totaling $90,000. Karen Halstead’s attorney Dan Blalock had been seeking a lowering of Karen’s bond for the Corpse Abuse, claiming the bond fell outside of Alabama’s bond schedule and that his client “does not pose a real and present danger to others or to the public at-large.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.