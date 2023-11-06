Advertise
Prattville teacher under investigation after classroom video surfaces

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County school administrators confirm they are investigating a classroom incident at Prattville High School.

A school spokeswoman said a video has come to light that shows a teacher apparently using “inappropriate language” in class. The nature of that language was not disclosed.

The unnamed teacher has been removed from school pending the outcome of the investigation.

The school system sent the following statement:

“Autauga County Schools is investigating a video that appears to record a Prattville High School teacher using repeated inappropriate language during class last week. Immediate action was taken to remove the faculty member from campus pending a full investigation. The district does not tolerate the use of inappropriate language by employees or students.”

