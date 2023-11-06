Santa to appear at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl for FREE photos!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Taking pictures with Santa at Christmas is a time honored tradition for so many families. That’s why this year, The Vance Law Firm, WSFA 12 News, and The City of Montgomery, are making the holiday tradition FREE!

Monday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., photographers and Mr. Claus himself will be at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

“We at WSFA are thrilled to be partnering with the Vance law firm and the city of Montgomery to help provide these pictures,” said WSFA 12 News Vice President and General Manager Mark Bunting. “I think it’s a wonderful idea.”

It’s open to the first 2,000 people who register. Up to six people are allowed per photo. Sign up at https://www.santapicturesmontgomery.com/.

