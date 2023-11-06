Tallassee parts ways with head football coach Mike Battles
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - After 12 years at Tallassee High School, head football coach Mike Battles and the school have mutually parted ways.
Battles, who has been coaching for a total of 27 years, says he is not retiring, but doesn’t know yet what’s next.
In his playing days, Battles was a star linebacker and placekicker at Walter Wellborn High School in Anniston. He went on to play at Samford University for coaches Terry Bowden and Chan Gailey.
His head coaching career includes stints at Oak Grove and Bibb County.
He is the son of AHSAA Hall of Famer Mike Battles Sr.
