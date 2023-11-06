Very warm and dry through Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s wild to think temperatures were below freezing last week with the weather we had over the weekend. More unreasonable warmth and dry conditions are in the forecast through Thursday.

Dry with filtered sunshine today. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will approach 80⁰ today and exceed that mark tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday. That is well above normal for early November. Skies will feature filtered sunshine today, be entirely sunny tomorrow, and be mostly sunny Wednesday with high pressure in control.

Nighttime temperatures will also be warmer this week. Most of the area will be in the upper 40s tonight, in the lower 50s tomorrow night and in the middle 50s Wednesday night.

Very warm weather will be with us all week. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s likely overnight lows stay near 60⁰ Thursday night thanks to increased cloudiness that will start to arrive Wednesday night. There will also be a chance of a few isolated showers Thursday night as a welcomed system approaches from the northwest.

Rain showers are looking more likely by Friday afternoon thanks to a cold front pushing across Alabama. As a result, high temperatures will come back down a little into the middle and upper 70s.

Total rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday will amount to about a half-inch in most places. (WSFA 12 News)

Showers should wind down by noon on Saturday. That will give way to a cooler and rather gray weekend with highs mostly in the 60s. Some lower 70s are possible Saturday.

I will say there is forecast model disagreement regarding the chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. For that reason, we’ll bump rain chances slightly to about 20% both days. I don’t think you need to worry about canceling plans at this point in time. Just be sure to continue checking back because the weekend forecast is by no means solidified yet!

