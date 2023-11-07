Advertise
2023 Veterans Day celebrations in central Alabama

This week, people around the country will honor the women and men who have served in the military.
This week, people around the country will honor the women and men who have served in the military.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, people around the country will honor the women and men who have served in the military.

Here are some of the events planned across central Alabama to commemorate Veterans Day:

Montgomery

The city of Montgomery will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Saturday at Riverwalk Stadium. The event is free, family-friendly, and will feature live music, food, and more.

Prattville

The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Military Appreciation Week Celebration on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 131 North Court Street.

In addition to the celebration, the Chamber is highlighting businesses offering military discounts throughout the week. Click here for the list of businesses.

Auburn

The city of Auburn will host its 2023 Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Monument.

