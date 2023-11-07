Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama farmers feeling effects of drought

Alabama farmers effected by drought
Alabama farmers effected by drought(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From north Alabama to Mobile, Alabama is facing an extreme drought, and the state’s agriculture industry is taking the hit.

According to a nationwide monitor, parts of central Alabama are in a moderate or severe drought, affecting farmers’ livelihoods.

Peanut farmers are seeing one of the worst harvest in years, followed closely by fruit farmers in Chilton County.

As a whole, cattle farmers are also in need of hay and are receiving transported feed to get by. State Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate says to make ends meet, cattle farmers are receiving hay from those in and out of state who have extra.

“Grass is dried up. They weren’t able to cut enough hay,” said Pate.

Pate said his department was able to work with the Alabama Department of Transportation to relax some of the hauling requirements so drivers can haul more hay to those in need.

The state is also working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide funds to impacted farmers. Cattle farmers can apply for compensation through their farm service office.

However, Pate said he hopes in the future that farmers will look into irrigation systems to lessen the effects of future droughts.

Click here for more information from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries..

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
One person is dead following a weekend shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Montgomery police investigating Saturday night homicide
The church doesn’t know how long it will take to repair the damage or where they’ll worship...
Montgomery church heavily damaged in Sunday afternoon fire
After 12 years at Tallassee High School, head football coach Mike Battles and the school have...
Tallassee parts ways with head football coach Mike Battles
The pews were a little fuller and the choir was singing a little louder at Dexter Avenue King...
Historic Montgomery church welcomes new pastor

Latest News

Everyone knows Miss Linda at Lowndes Academy.
Lowndes Academy teacher still going strong after 50 years
Lt. James W. McMicken was released from the hospital Friday.
MF/R lieutenant released from hospital days after being hit by vehicle
Flames shot out of the roof of Hall Memorial CME Church moments after Sunday service.
Fire engulfs Montgomery church moments after Sunday service
Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield is reflecting on his 12 years in office.
AL Commerce Secretary reflects on historic 12 years in office