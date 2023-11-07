Advertise
Charles Schieffer appointed as New Brockton mayor

Schieffer will officially be sworn in as mayor later this month.
Charles Schieffer stands during appointment annoucement.
Charles Schieffer stands during appointment annoucement.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Charles Schieffer has been appointed as the mayor of New Brockton. He has been a resident of New Brockton for several years and is now ready to conquer any issues.

“I want to learn the people who are working for the city, get out to events, and get the feeling of where they think the city needs to move,” said Schieffer.

Council member Ronald Terry is glad they chose Schieffer. “He comes in with good ideas for the town. Some leadership I know and believe that he has is going to be put in a good place,” Terry said.

Terry said he hopes this new leadership brings in new conveniences, like a new grocery store for the town. “New Brockton has a number of 1,400 people that make up the town here in New Brockton. We have to drive to Enterprise or Elba. How convenient it would be to have a grocery store right here in New Brockton,” Terry said.

Schieffer will officially be sworn in as mayor later this month.

