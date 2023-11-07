Downtown Mobile takes center stage during movie filming

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Up and Down Dauphin Street, crew members were busy bringing Stephen King’s adaptation of the Life of Chuck to reality. Those downtown were thrilled to hear their favorite writer was using their city to bring his latest idea to life.

“I like Stephen King. Whatever he does I’m a fan,” said Stephen King. “I’ll be looking forward to watching it.”

The movie which stars Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston already made a stop in Fairhope. Now it’s downtown Mobile’s turn to take center stage for the day.

“It’s really great for our community to be able to experience filming in our downtown,” said Keli Shirazi, Mobile Film Office Coordinator. “There’s a lot of pieces that go into making it possible.”

One of those pieces was getting around the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actor strike. Keli Shirazi with the Mobile Film Office says the production was able to get a SAG waiver to keep the project going which created jobs for out of state and in state crews.

“You could estimate it’s around 50 plus on the crew side but that’s not counting all your background extras, the cast and a variety of other members that participate during different days,” said Shirazi.

It’s far from the first time Mobile’s been featured in a movie. Different films like About My Father and Rage have all made stops in the port city which has given people like Carey Rau some memorable looks behind the scenes.

“They did a scene over here at they call it the Garage, it’s a bar,” said Rau. “They were shooting a shootout scene inside and I was watching that.”

Even with several blocks on and near Dauphin Street closed for most of the day people say it’s worth the hassle. And they’d love to see more movies come to Mobile.

“Mobile has a good atmosphere and some unique places to film plus the people are real nice to the movie folks and the city’s accommodating so keep on coming,” added Rau.

