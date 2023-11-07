First Alert: Plenty of warmth this week, maybe even some rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More unseasonable warmth and dry conditions are in the forecast through the end of the workweek, but then changes could be coming ahead of the weekend! High temperatures will exceed 80° today, tomorrow and Thursday... that is well above normal and not too far from record warmth for early November.

Sunny and warm conditions today. (WSFA 12 News)

Our sky will be entirely sunny today and mostly sunny tomorrow with high pressure in control; a few more clouds will be in place during the afternoon on Thursday.

Nighttime temperatures will also be warmer... many towns across our area will be in the lower 50s tonight and the mid 50s tomorrow night.

Lows will then stay near 60⁰ Thursday night and this weekend thanks to increased cloudiness. There will also be a slight chance of a shower late Thursday night as a welcomed system approaches from the northwest!

Showers are possible Friday, Friday night, Saturday, and Saturday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain showers are still possible but not a guarantee for everyone Friday afternoon and night thanks to a cold front pushing across Alabama. As a result, high temperatures will come back down a little into the 70s.

Most of the rain will clear out by Saturday morning. That will give way to a cooler and rather gray weekend with highs mostly in the 60s, but some lower 70s are still possible if we can squeeze out dry weather and at least a few peaks of sunshine.

Highs will drop to more typical November levels this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

There remains forecast model disagreement regarding the chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. For that reason, we’ll maintain rain chances both days. Saturday has the higher chance of featuring some rain showers, with Sunday’s chances looking pretty low.

Things will dry out late Sunday and Monday as clouds hang tough. I really wouldn’t expect a bunch of sunshine between Friday and Monday as it looks now.

