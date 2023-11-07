Advertise
Former Limestone Correctional Officer indicted on 2022 capital murder charge

David Tolbert
David Tolbert(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Correctional Lieutenant at the Limestone Correctional Facility was indicted on a capital murder charge by a grand jury.

David Tolbert was arrested after a domestic-related dispute led to the shooting death of his wife on Nov. 15, 2022. Officials say Tolbert, who retired from ADOC in 2021, shot and killed his wife in a vehicle outside of a business.

At this time a court date has not been set and he remains in the Madison County Jail.

