Former Limestone Correctional Officer indicted on 2022 capital murder charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Correctional Lieutenant at the Limestone Correctional Facility was indicted on a capital murder charge by a grand jury.

David Tolbert was arrested after a domestic-related dispute led to the shooting death of his wife on Nov. 15, 2022. Officials say Tolbert, who retired from ADOC in 2021, shot and killed his wife in a vehicle outside of a business.

At this time a court date has not been set and he remains in the Madison County Jail.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.