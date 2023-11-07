Heart of Alabama Food Bank partners with Dept. of Veterans Affairs for food giveaway, flu shot clinic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Heart of Alabama Food Bank and the Department of Veterans Affairs are teaming up to feed those who served our country.

The Department of Veteran Affairs and the Heart of Alabama Food Bank will host a Veteran Mobile Pantry to serve and honor our veterans. The first 300 participants with a valid Veteran ID will receive a food box, and the mobile pantry is open to veterans, caregivers, and the military. Along with the mobile pantry, the Department of Veteran Affairs will also provide mental health services and host a flu shot clinic.

Tuesday’s event will run from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Montgomery VA Clinic, located at 8105 Veterans Way in Montgomery, right off Chantilly Parkway.

The mission of Heart of Alabama Food Bank is to source, acquire, and distribute nutritious food to those experiencing hunger and food insecurity throughout our region so that families, seniors, and children can thrive. Last year alone, HAFB distributed 27 million pounds of food, or 22.4 million meals, to the 35 counties served and is on track to distribute even more in the coming years. HAFB provides food to our service area by working with over 500 partner agencies that serve people through various programs. More information on how to get involved in the fight against hunger: www.hafb.org

