Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Netflix says its raising its prices (again)

Netflix has announced more price hikes ahead of the holiday season.
Netflix has announced more price hikes ahead of the holiday season.(Pexels | Pexels)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Netflix announced it will raise prices once again for subscription members this month.

The streaming service sent out an email to its members in early November telling them to expect an increase in the cost of their subscriptions the following month, according to Fox Business.

The company said the email contains details regarding the price change, and subscribers should expect to get the message one month before the billing date will increase.

The price hike will help the streaming service “deliver even more value for your membership - with stories that lift you up, move you or simply make your day a little better,” according to the email.

The cost of a basic membership without ads for new and returning members had increased to $11.99 per month before the company no longer made it an option over the summer. Active members who are on this plan are able to stay on it until they switch to another plan, the company said.

The new subscription options include:

  • A standard plan with ads at $6.99 per month.
  • A standard plan without ads at $15.49 per month.
  • A premium plan at $22.99.

Additional members can be added to the standard without ads and premium plans for another $7.99 per month.

More information on the price increases can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
One person is dead following a weekend shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Montgomery police investigating Saturday night homicide
The church doesn’t know how long it will take to repair the damage or where they’ll worship...
Montgomery church heavily damaged in Sunday afternoon fire
After 12 years at Tallassee High School, head football coach Mike Battles and the school have...
Tallassee parts ways with head football coach Mike Battles
The pews were a little fuller and the choir was singing a little louder at Dexter Avenue King...
Historic Montgomery church welcomes new pastor

Latest News

Charlie Adelson licks his lips as his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum whispers to him before...
Florida dentist convicted of murder in 2014 slaying of former brother-in-law, a professor
Hostilities against Muslim and Jewish communities in the U.S. are rising since Hamas attacked...
Israel-Hamas war fuels a rise in hate crimes across US
FILE - A photo collage of the 34 victims of the Sept. 2, 2019 fire aboard the dive boat,...
Captain found guilty of ‘seaman’s manslaughter’ in boat fire that killed 34 off California coast
FILE - People sign "I love you," while gathered at a vigil for the victims of mass shootings...
US senators seek answers from Army after reservist killed 18 in Maine
Alabama farmers effected by drought
Alabama farmers feeling effects of drought