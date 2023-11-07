Advertise
New mayor announced for Smiths Station

Smiths Station
Smiths Station(Source: Gray Television)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Smiths Station has announced a replacement mayor following the death of F.L. ‘’Bubba’' Copeland last week.

Mayor Pro Tempore Morris Jackson has stepped into the role effective immediately. The city says Jackson will consult with the city attorney and the Alabama League of Municipalities to determine next steps.

Morris is one of Smiths Station’s original council members and was heavily involved in its incorporation efforts.

Copeland had lived in Smiths Station most of his life and became mayor in 2016. He took his own life Friday. He was 49 years old.

A public visitation is set for 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Phenix City, where he was also the senior pastor.

In the replacement announcement, the city said, “His passion for the City was infectious, as he loved working for the people of Smiths Station and the surrounding community. The City Council and its employees send our thoughts and prayers to his family.”

