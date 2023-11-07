The shortest days of the year are approaching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ah yes, the days immediately following the time change in the fall. Aren’t they great? Me personally, I don’t enjoy the earlier sunsets. But I’m sure there are plenty of people out there who do.

If you are someone who does enjoy the early sunsets then the next few months are for you!

The sun will set before 5 p.m. in Montgomery all the way until January 12th. The earliest sunset of the year will occur from November 29th through December 8th. During that 10-day stretch the sun will set at 4:39 p.m.

Central Alabama sunset times through early January. (WSFA 12 News)

On the flip side of things the sunrise is getting later and later. As of November 7th the sun is rising just after 6 a.m. By Thanksgiving the sun will rise at 6:21 a.m., and on Christmas the sun will rise at 6:44 a.m.

That trend will continue until January 14th. That morning the sun will come up in Montgomery at 6:47 a.m.

After that, the sun will rise over the eastern horizon earlier and earlier each day through March 9th, which will have a sunrise time of 6:02 a.m. in the Capital City. Then the clocks go forward one hour and everything is shaken up once again!

The sun will rise before 7 a.m. over the next 2+ months. (WSFA 12 News)

March 10th of next year kicks off the start of Daylight Saving Time and those later sunsets. If you’re counting, that’s 124 days from today!

So we’ve hashed out sunrise and sunset times, but what about daylength? That’s the amount of sunlight that we see between sunrise and sunset, and it’s read in hours and minutes.

For example, today, November 7th, Montgomery will observe a daylength of 10 hours and 42 minutes. By the start of December the daylength will be down to 10 hours and 11 minutes. The shortest day of the year -- as always in the Northern Hemisphere -- will be the winter solstice on December 21st.

We are heading for the winter solstice and the shortest days of the year. (WSFA 12 News)

That day will feature a daylength of only 10 hours and 1 minute. After that the amount of daylight will go with each passing day until the summer solstice in late June. Once the summer solstice occurs the amount of daylight we see slowly drops.

If you’re curious, the daylength on the summer solstice next year is a whopping 14 hours and 16 minutes. That is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

