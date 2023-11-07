‘Tis the season: Classic red kettles returning to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s oldest and most important annual fundraiser, financing its services year-round, and it’s about to kick off for its 132nd year in 2023.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is the foundation of The Salvation Army’s efforts. All donations stay in the community to help those in need in the local area with programs for food assistance, shelter assistance, emergency financial assistance, youth programs, veteran services, and more.

“From its beginnings in 1891, when a Salvation Army Captain used a crab pot to collect funds in San Francisco for the destitute, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown to be the most recognized charitable campaign worldwide,” said Major Harvey Johnson, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “Thanks to the support of donors and corporate partners, the money raised will help The Salvation Army provide food, shelter assistance, and social services to people who come to us in crisis, often at the worst times of their lives.”

You’ll soon see the famous Red Kettles and hear the familiar bells ringing at the front doors of many of your favorite Montgomery businesses. In 2022, the Montgomery community raised about $120,000. The Salvation Army aims to surpass that level in the upcoming season.

The Montgomery Salvation Army had to vacate its building in 2022 to make way for the Montgomery Whitewater rafting park. . Maj. Johnson came out of retirement to oversee the transition. The nonprofit is still in its temporary location, but is hoping to find a new permanent home soon.

Even if you don’t carry cash, digital donations can still be made at MontgomeryKettle.org or through various virtual options at the storefront kettles.

Visit SalvationArmyMontgomery.org or call 334-265-0281 to volunteer, donate, or learn more about how you can support The Salvation Army this Christmas and beyond.

