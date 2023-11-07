Veteran caregivers spend more on out-of-pocket costs than others, AARP says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Caregivers are making sacrifices to help those who served. AARP says nearly half of them are experiencing financial setbacks, like dipping into their savings accounts or taking on debt.

“Caregiving can be a surprising financial burden,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama.

$11,500 is the average out-of-pocket cost veteran caregivers are spending each year, according to AARP. That is 1.5 times higher than other caregivers.

This could be for numerous reasons, like medical tasks for combat-related injuries and high prescription costs.

“This is an issue that AARP has been working out for many years, of course, the pharmaceutical industry has fought against it, against us, on this issue,” Harding said.

Struggling caregivers can turn to the Department of Veterans Affairs for help.

The VA Caregiver Support Program offers education, financial aid, mental health services and more to eligible individuals.

AARP also offers resources, such as a free online financial workbook and mental health guide.

“It’s not just the veteran or the active-duty service member who has served, their families really serve along with them in their own way,” Harding said. “We want to make sure that they have all the resources they need.”

This November is National Family Caregivers Month. AARP says there are about 700,000 family members serving as caregivers in Alabama.

