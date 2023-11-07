WSFA 12 News’ ‘Hometown Tour: Military Edition’ set for live broadcasts Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News crew is set to hold an all-day Hometown Tour, and you’re invited along to learn something new!

Montgomery is home to Maxwell Air Force Base and the Gunter Annex, places you’ve probably heard about, but you likely don’t know what all happens there and the impact it has on our city and the entire River Region. We’re aiming to change that!

On Thursday, WSFA 12 News crews will broadcast live from Maxwell AFB during Today in Alabama, Alabama Live, and on WSFA 12 News at Noon, 4, 5, and 6!

We hope you’ll join us for this special “Hometown Tour: Military Edition” to spotlight the people and projects of Maxwell/Gunter.

Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base is critical to Montgomery’s success dating back a century to 1918. In 1910, Orville and Wilbur Wright opened the Wright Brothers’ Flying School on the site of the future MAFB, the nation’s first flight school for civilians.

In the 1920s, Alabama’s capital city saw its connections to flight grow as it became an important link in the aerial mail service system. A decade later, the Army Air Corps Tactical School moved to Maxwell and Montgomery became the country’s intellectual center for airpower education.

In the 1990s, Maxwell took on a huge, new responsibility when the U.S. Air Force transferred to Montgomery the 42nd Air Base Wing, which had its own history of bombardment and air refueling missions since the early 1940s.

Maxwell says the 42nd’s mission “is critical to national security” as it “provides the foundation for success for Air University, the 908th Airlift Wing; the Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate; and more than 30 tenant units.” The 42nd is also responsible for making sure Airmen are ready to deploy to support U.S. military operations worldwide.

Maxwell is also home to Air University, a key component of Air Education and Training Command and the Air Force’s center for professional military education.

Maxwell-Gunter boasts more than 12,500 active duty, reserve, civilian and contractor personnel who each have a significant economic and cultural impact on the surrounding community.

