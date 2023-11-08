91-year-old Korean War veteran recalls time in service

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to 2020 data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 15,000 Korean War veterans are still alive in Alabama. 91-year-old Elbert Hill is one of those veterans who answered the call for duty.

“Two things I love: the U.S. Air Force and Alabama State,” said Hill.

Hill served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955, spending at least a year in Korea during the war.

Hill said it was the most exciting yet frightening time of his life, adding they were bombed on the air base.

The four-year veteran returned home and finished his education at Alabama State University, where he graduated with his master’s degree in 1958 to become an educator for several schools in Montgomery.

Hill said he holds high regard for the educators who are teaching the next generation and the servicemen and women who are defending the future of the country.

“Defend America,” Hill said. “I love this country.”

