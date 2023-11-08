Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

91-year-old Korean War veteran recalls time in service

Elbert Hill, 91, served four years in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant
Elbert Hill, 91, served four years in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to 2020 data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 15,000 Korean War veterans are still alive in Alabama. 91-year-old Elbert Hill is one of those veterans who answered the call for duty.

“Two things I love: the U.S. Air Force and Alabama State,” said Hill.

Hill served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955, spending at least a year in Korea during the war.

Hill said it was the most exciting yet frightening time of his life, adding they were bombed on the air base.

The four-year veteran returned home and finished his education at Alabama State University, where he graduated with his master’s degree in 1958 to become an educator for several schools in Montgomery.

Hill said he holds high regard for the educators who are teaching the next generation and the servicemen and women who are defending the future of the country.

“Defend America,” Hill said. “I love this country.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prattville teacher under investigation after classroom video surfaces
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The church doesn’t know how long it will take to repair the damage or where they’ll worship...
Montgomery church heavily damaged in Sunday afternoon fire
One person is dead following a weekend shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Montgomery police investigating Saturday night homicide
After 12 years at Tallassee High School, head football coach Mike Battles and the school have...
Tallassee parts ways with head football coach Mike Battles

Latest News

A controlled burn in Montgomery County is now extinguished, according to the Montgomery County...
Controlled burn in Montgomery County extinguished
In a five to three vote on Tuesday, the city council shot down a veto from Mayor Steven Reed –...
Montgomery City Council overrides mayor’s veto on flag restrictions
Firefighters get control of wildfire in Montgomery County
Firefighters get control of wildfire in Montgomery County
Monitoring what kids do online is something lawmakers want to make easier for parents.
Alabama lawmaker proposes bill to require age verification for porn sites