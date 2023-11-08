Controlled burn in Montgomery County extinguished

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A controlled burn near Montgomery that was temporarily out of control is now extinguished.

Tuesday’s fire was on Jenkins Lane, located off U.S. Highway 231 in between Taylor Road and SweetCreek Farm Market.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said even though the burn got out of control for awhile, no buildings were damaged and there were no injuries.

To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at 800-392-5679.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.