Controlled burn in Montgomery County extinguished

A controlled burn near Montgomery that was temporarily out of control is now extinguished.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A controlled burn near Montgomery that was temporarily out of control is now extinguished.

Tuesday’s fire was on Jenkins Lane, located off U.S. Highway 231 in between Taylor Road and SweetCreek Farm Market.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said even though the burn got out of control for awhile, no buildings were damaged and there were no injuries.

To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at 800-392-5679.

