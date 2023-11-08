Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Gulf State Park Pier to close nine months for repairs

Gulf State Park Pier closing for repairs
By Hal Scheurich
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Repairs to the Gulf State Park Pier have been a long-time coming but will soon begin. The pier had undergone a major renovation in 2020 and was set to reopen the same day Hurricane Sally hit the coast. The repairs from Sally will cost six times what the renovations did at the time and it will be a lengthy process.

Hurricane Sally devastated the newly renovated Gulf State Park Pier in September of 2020
Hurricane Sally devastated the newly renovated Gulf State Park Pier in September of 2020(Hal Scheurich)

It stands as one of Alabama State Parks’ crown jewels. The Gulf State Park Pier attracts countless visitors each year, to both fish and to sightsee. Hurricane Sally dealt a devastating blow just as it was to debut some major updates. More than three years have passed since. During that time, the project had been bid out once, but those bids came in much higher than what had been submitted to FEMA.

“The bids came in higher than the engineer’s estimate which resets the FEMA process, and that process can take some time,” explained Southwest District Superintendent for Alabama State Parks, Matt Young. “There’s also biological opinions, coastal resources involved, a lot of permitting process since it is a public facility.”

Young said he’s both excited to see the repairs finally begin and optimistic it will be finished by the Fourth of July holiday next year. The work was scheduled for this time of year because we’re coming out of hurricane season and fewer visitors are here during the winter months. For those who enjoy the pier regularly, it will be a long nine months.

“It’s going to be even better after because it’s going to go further out, so I can’t wait for that. Nine months or so,” said Steve Bremer as he was loading his fishing gear into his pickup. “There’s a few other piers around the area. Fort Morgan and so forth.”

“It’s got to be done,” Terry Day added. “I mean, they’ve got Fort Morgan Pier open now, but this right here is better if they get it done and now’s the time of year to do it because it’s down season.”

Most of what you see of the pier will not have to be replaced. Park officials said they believe it to be structurally sound. When work begins on Monday, November 13, 2023 it will be on that which you can’t see.

“The first step will be to remove the existing, downed pilings that are in the water. Those will be hauled away and recycled and then they’ll bring in the new, casted pilings and set those,” said Young. “Once that’s complete, then they’ll move forward with the re-decking of the pier.”

The total cost of the project will be $13.6 million, compared to the initial renovation price tag of just $2.4 million. If you want to get out and take a last walk or get in some fishing before it shuts down, you have until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prattville teacher under investigation after classroom video surfaces
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A controlled burn in Montgomery County is now extinguished, according to the Montgomery County...
Controlled burn in Montgomery County extinguished
One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
Man shot, killed in nearly 50 mile police chase
This note by William Romanowski inspired his family to create bracelets in his honor.
Late teen’s words lead to creation of inspirational bracelets

Latest News

No officers were injured in the shooting.
“Tough day” for our sheriff and his deputies, coroner said of deadly shooting
'High Stakes' bass fishing tournament happening today through Sunday
ALEA announces 9 life saving awards, Medal of Honor, and Purple Heart
Elbert Hill, 91, served four years in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant
91-year-old Korean War veteran reflects on time in service
Air Force veteran reflects on time in Korean War
Air Force veteran reflects on time in Korean War