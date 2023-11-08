Advertise
Large wildfire burning in Tuscaloosa County destroyed 2 vacant homes and burned 3 acres

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A large wildfire in Tuscaloosa County Tuesday afternoon destroyed two vacant homes, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission. Three acres of pasture were burned completely. There were no injuries or loss of life.

Nearly a dozen firefighters responded to the wildfire, along with several bulldozers, to help put out the fires. As of 6:22 p.m., the forestry commission says 100% of the wildfire has been contained.

Large wildfire burning in Tuscaloosa County, impacting several homes
Large wildfire burning in Tuscaloosa County, impacting several homes(WBRC FOX6 News)

A total of 125 acres burned in the Griffin Ridge community Tuesday afternoon. This is just one of the hot spots happening across Central Alabama as drought conditions are growing across the state.

A WBRC viewer shared video of the wildfires burning in Tuscaloosa County.

Video of the wildfires burning in Tuscaloosa County

Several homes in the area were threatened by the wildfires, but the Alabama Forestry Commission says there is no mandatory evacuation at this time.

Large wildfire burning in Tuscaloosa County, impacting several homes
Large wildfire burning in Tuscaloosa County, impacting several homes(WBRC FOX6 News)

Fire and forestry leaders are reiterating the serious nature of the dry conditions after multiple brush fires within the last several days.

According to the Forestry Commission website, there are 155 wildfires in the state right now. Of those, 143 are contained, three are controlled and nine are active.

