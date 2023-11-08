Advertise
Montgomery City Council overrides mayor’s veto on flag restrictions

In a five to three vote on Tuesday, the city council shot down a veto from Mayor Steven Reed –...
In a five to three vote on Tuesday, the city council shot down a veto from Mayor Steven Reed – His attempt to stop a ban on which flags fly on city property.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery seal reads, “Birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement. Cradle of the Confederacy.” Councilwoman Marche Johnson says the two conflicting titles are an example of freedom of speech. She said she just wishes the same logic applied to city flags.

“This ordinance, it just goes against what we stand for, who we are, what we’re known for,” Johnson said.

In a 5-3 vote on Tuesday, the City Council shot down a veto from Mayor Steven Reed. It was his attempt to stop a ban on which flags fly on city property.

After the city had rainbow flags up during Pride month, residents wanted to fly the Christian flag in honor of American Christian Heritage Month.

The council debated for weeks, deciding it could not show preferential treatment to any group, deciding only to fly national, state and city flags. The policy remains in place after the council decided to override the mayor’s veto.

Council President Charles Jinright says the city needs clear direction on what is allowed.

“I think we need some guidance on that item,” Jinright said. “The mayor needs something, a guideline to go by. This gives him a guideline to go by.”

The mayor did not want to comment to WSFA 12 News, but said he believes this ordinance would interfere with the city’s right to promote its own events.

Christmas is right around the corner, and Johnson says it could interfere with holiday decorations.

“It puts a nag on that,” Johnson said. “So now we have to reevaluate what that looks like.”

The debate over which flags can fly outside City Hall is expected to continue as the dynamic shifts and a new City Council is sworn in next week.

