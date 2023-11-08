Advertise
Montgomery police seeking information on July homicide

Montgomery Police Car with crimetape
Montgomery Police Car with crimetape(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is continuing to investigate a Montgomery murder that occurred July 23, and is seeking help from the public.

Police say the victim, Fernando Edwards, 27, of Montgomery, was shot at the 600 block of North Pass Road.

Police are still trying to find the shooter.

MPD is asking anyone who may have information about the murder to come forward. You can contact MPD at 334-625-2532. If you wish to be anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867 or download the P3-tips app.

